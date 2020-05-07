Agfest 2020 In The Cloud Went LIVE Today

Agfest 2020 has officially gone live this morning with Rural Youth and volunteers opening the virtual gates, moving the well-loved event from the paddocks to the cloud.

The innovative idea to not cancel Agfest due to covid-19 restrictions, and instead move it to an online platform, means that the community and the usual Agfest goers can still support the exhibitors, shop local and stimulate the Tasmanian economy.

What would normally be a three-day event has turned into a three week virtual tour of Agfest where people can still connect with their favourite businesses and products.

Agfest in the Cloud has over 400 exhibitors, contractors and suppliers offering thousands of products, deals and services online.

The chairman of Agfest, Ethan Williams, called into Triple M yesterday to explain the concept of the event and its new theme ‘paddock to cloud’ ready for its launch today.

Mr Williams emphasised how the customers can still maintain a relationship with the seller of the products even though they aren’t getting that face to face contact.

“…once you go online you can search your favourite product or business, find the product that you are after and submit any enquires and then the businesses themselves will be in-touch and… [the product] will be delivered straight from them.”

Over 60,000 people flocked to the event in Carrick last year. This year the online platform recorded over 54,000 page views in the first hour alone.

“…Rural Youth are pretty proud to be behind it.”

The hard work and passion by Mr Williams and the Rural Youth team is keeping this wonderful Tasmanian event alive and thriving by continuing to support the local community through this new and alternative platform.

Check out virtual Agfest here: https://www.agfest.com.au/

Also listen to Brian Carlton's full chat with Ethan Williams below!