Virtual Download Festival To Be Headlined By KISS, Iron Maiden And System Of A Down

Download Festival is going virtual with a weekend-long streaming event headlined by KISS, Iron Maiden and System of a Down.

The three bands, who were set to play this year's festival, will instead "perform" through a mix of vintage clips and exclusive content for Download TV, which will stream on YouTube and social media.

According to a press release, the weekend - spanning June 12 to 14 - will be divvyed up into day and evening programming; the former will "celebrate the spirit of Download Festival" while the latter will see up to three hours of "tailor-made programming" designed to mimic what the actual event would have looked like.

The Friday night "headline" slot will be taken by KISS, with "a replay of standout moments from their huge 2015 headline set".

Saturday night will see a mix of vintage Iron Maiden clips mixed with clips from the Legacy of the Beast Tour and "something just for Download TV".

System of a Down will take out the Sunday night headlining slot with a combination of clips from their 2005, 2011 and 2017 Download spots.

Other performances being streamed across the weekend include Korn, Deftones, Babymetal, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Creeper, The Offspring, Blues Pills, Alter Bridge, The Pretty Reckless, Funeral For A Friend, Volbeat, The Darkness, Bowling for Soup and - unbelievably - much more.

The daytime programming will boast "a whole host of interactive content and activities", including tutorials, artist Q&As, special live performances and mindfulness sessions plus "cookalongs", with Masterchef's Simon Wood, Nat's What I Reckon and BOSH.

Check it out:

