Olive Tree Market Goes Virtual

Everyone loves a weekend market, but one of the hardest things about the COVID-19 pandemic is not being able to go anymore! But fear not, because The Olive Tree Market are holding their first ever Virtual Market on May 2nd!

The Olive Tree Market are launching this initiative to support the creative community during this time, and bring the market to YOU! You'll be able to continue supporting your favourite artists and designers, and most importantly continue to shop local and support small business.

The timing couldn't be more perfect, with Mother's Day just around the corner. You'll be able to buy the perfect gift and have it sent directly to mum just in time for Mother's Day!

The link to the virtual market will be posted to their Facebook event at 9am on May 2nd - you can check out everything you need to know by clicking here!