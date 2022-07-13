Vline Service Derails On Echuca-Line Morning Route

A truck and Vline train have collided near Bendigo this morning, causing the train to derail.

The collision occurred on the regional service’s Echuca line near the Midland Highway at Goornong when emergency services arrived at the scene around 8am this morning.

The service was heading to Southern Cross.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The train remained upright during the derailment, while photos showed the truck appeared to separate from a trailer it would have been towing.

There were 37 passengers on board, and none were injured.

A man who is believed to be in his sixties was driving the truck and sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his upper body and was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

"Thankfully it hasn't overturned or anything. It's still upright. That was a really positive outcome for us." - Inspector Brett Sampson

"We understand there are no injuries to the passengers of the train.

"They have all been alighted from the train, put on a bus and headed back into town.

"There is an absolute relief. You always hope for the best when you are heading to these collisions."

Police say the reason for the collision is unknown, with investigations underway.

The National Rail Safety Regulator will also investigate the incident.

V/Line CEO Matt Carrick thanked the commuters using the Echuca line for their patience and said the agency was working to get passengers to their destinations quickly and safely following the incident.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: