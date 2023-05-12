Volunteers Rally As Search For Missing Teenager Enters Second Week

The family of a missing Tasmanian teenage girl, Shayanne Lee Tatnell, is pleading for her to come home as the search for the 14-year-old enters its second week.

Tasmania Police said that Shayanne Lee was last seen near Henry Street, Launceston, near the North Esk River, around 8:30pm on Sunday, 30 April.

She is described as being approximately 160cm tall, slim build with blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a cream-coloured hooded jumper with dark-coloured writing on the chest and shoulder area. She was also wearing bike shorts.

Police search has centred around the river, and community members join search efforts starting Thursday.

Inspector Craig Fox said: “We want to speak to anyone who was driving a vehicle on Henry Street, in the vicinity of the North Esk River between the hours of 8pm and 9pm on that Sunday.”

Fox said these drivers could be potential witnesses of Shyannee Lee’s last known movements, whether they thought they saw anything or not.

“We have CCTV images of some vehicles in the area at the time, and while the image quality isn’t great, we’re hoping it may prompt drivers’ memories,” he said.

Inspector Fox also said some items of interest had been recovered.

“We won’t know if they’re connected to Shyanne or not until we’ve done a forensic analysis,” he told reporters.

Police divers will continue searching the river today before a decision will be made about whether to continue efforts.

