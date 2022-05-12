Vote On Abortion Rights Bill Falls Short In US Senate

The US Senate has delivered a vote in a last effort to protect women's abortion rights across America.

As the Democrats attempted to pass legislation of the Women's Health Protection Act, the Republican party received enough votes to block it.

With support from one lone Democrat, the party fell short of the 60 votes required within the 100-member senate.

All 50 Republicans voted to block the bill, including opposition Senator Joe Manchin.

It comes as the US Senate are seemingly expected to overturn the 1973 Roe vs Wade ruling.

US President Joe Biden spoke on the Supreme Court decision, adding that voters must look to elect more pro-choice members in the senate.

"As fundamental rights are at risk at the Supreme Court, Senate Republicans have blocked passage of the Women's Health Protection Act," Biden tweeted.

"They have chosen to stand in the way of Americans' rights to make the most personal decisions about their own bodies, families and lives."

"To protect the right to choose, voters need to elect more pro-choice senators this November, and return a pro-choice majority to the House."

Democrats are hoping the vote will be a platform for candidates to excel in the November midterm election.

Public surveys across the United States show those in favour of protecting abortion rights.

Vice-President Kamala Harris revealed her disappointment following the vote.

"Sadly, the Senate failed to stand in defence of a woman's right to make decisions about her own body ... what we are seeing around this country are extremist Republican leaders seeking to criminalise and punish women for making decisions about their own body."

