Voting Is Now Open For The Campaspe Murray Business Awards!

The GMCU Allianz Campaspe Murray Business Awards are almost here and the finalists have been announced!

Businesses from tourism, retail, trades, agriculture and other industries, have been selected as finalists for 11 separate industry categories.

This years entires have dramatically increased from last years with a massive 91 applications submitted.

As well as the industry categories, 2019 will see the People's Choice Award introduced for the first time and voting is now open. The means that members of the public are free to vote for their favourite finalist.

The brand new category is just another way for the public to appreciate the hard work of local businesses.

If you're interested in having your two cents worth, follow the link to the website to vote for your favourite finalist. Voting for the People's Choice Award is due to close on Friday, September 6th.

Other category winners and the Business of the Year is set to be announced on Wednesday, October 9th at the gala presentation evening at the Rich River Golf Club Resort. For more info head to the Business Awards Website!