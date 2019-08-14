WA And Geelong Great Graham “Polly” Farmer Has Died Aged 84

Geelong, East Perth and West Perth great Graham “Polly” Farmer has died at the age of 84.

Farmer passed away surrounded by family in Perth’s Fiona Stanley Hospital.

He was a highly decorated ruckman who revolutionised ruck craft and was well known for ability to handball great distances.

Farmer started his career with East Perth in the WAFL, winning flags in 1956, 58 and 59, Sandover Medals — the equivalent of the Brownlow — in 1956, 57 and 60, and seven best and fairests between 1954 and 1961.

In 1962 he moved east to Geelong, where he won a VFL flag in 1963, best and fairests in 63 and 64.

Farmer then went back to WA and played with West Perth between 1968 and 71, winning flags in 1969 and 1971.

He also won Simpson Medals — the WA Norm Smith — in 1959 and 69, and is a member of Geelong and West Perth’s Teams of the Century, as well as East Perth’s Post-War Team of the Century.

Farmer also coached both Perth sides, WA and Geelong after his playing career, after playing 356 league games across the three clubs and kicked 227 goals.

In 1996 he was inducted as an inaugural Legend in the AFL Hall Of Fame, and was picked to play in the ruck in the AFL’s Team of the Century.

He was also picked in WA's Team of the Century and the Indigenous Team of the Century.

Farmer passed away with his daughter Kim by his side.

“We have just shared our last precious moments with our dear dad and grandfather,” she told The West Australian.

“It’s been an amazing life shared with a beautiful man. We will miss him.”