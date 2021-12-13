WA Borders Reopening On February 5

Western Australia will reopen its borders to the nation and the rest of the world at 12.01am on Saturday, February 5.

Premier Mark McGowan delivered the long-awaited announcement on Monday afternoon, as the state hit the 80 per cent double dose milestone.

“This date is locked in, giving Western Australians and local businesses certainty.”

“This is an incredible milestone for our State. We are one of the most vaccinated societies in the world and we have achieved this without having extended lockdowns, virus outbreaks or any community spread of the virus," he said.

“We followed a different model to the others, and it has worked. We have been able to get through the last two years safely because of the efforts of West Australians.”

“Come Saturday, 5 February, we will be in the best possible position to reconnect with the world, on our terms, and start the next phase of pandemic management for Western Australia,” Mr McGowan said.

Bursting the "blissful bubble", quarantine-free travel will be possible from February 5 for both interstate and international travellers.

Travellers arriving from overseas will need to deliver a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to departure, with another test 48 hours after arrival and again on day six.

Double dosed international travellers will not be required to quarantine, while those deemed high risk, will be required to bunker down for 14 days.

Domestic arrivals aged over 12 must be fully vaccinated and will undergo Covid test requirements depending on the length of their stay.

A mask mandate is set to return initially for certain settings, including public transport, taxi or rideshare, hospitals, aged care homes and correctional facilities.

QR code check-ins are also likely to remain, while “conditions of entry” would be imposed for some remote Aboriginal communities where vaccination rates are lagging.

Meantime, Health Minister Roger Cook is urging all WA residents to get the jab before February 5.

“Make no mistake about it, coronavirus is coming into this state”

“Our blissful bubble is about to burst ... so we need to make everyday count," he said.

“Western Australians are going to be in for a real shock from February. We are going to be living with COVID-19 but there is no easy way of living with the worst virus in 100 years.” - Minister Cook

The state is expected to reach 90 per cent vaccination targets by February 5.

