WA Brewer Changes ‘Problematic’ Name Amid ‘Colonial’ Controversy

A major Western Australia beer brewer has announced a name change to "reflect modern taste".

Colonial Brewing Co, an independent beer company headquartered in Margaret River will re-brand as CBCo Brewing to better "reflect who we are today".

Managing director Lawrence Dowd said the original name had “become problematic” with ongoing pressure to remove links to Australia's tainted colonial past.

“As we have evolved so has the world – for the better,” he said on Tuesday.

“We recognise that the name Colonial Brewing Co no longer aligns with the respect we have for, and the value we place on the rich cultural traditions and talents of Indigenous people. Nor does it connect or reflect on who we are as a business and those who work here.” - CBco MD Lawrence Dowd

The move comes after bottle store chain, Blackhearts and Sparrows in 2020 removed stock from its shelves, calling for the Margaret River brewer to change its name amid claims it “glorifies and glamorises the colonial process”.

Acknowledging the “significant stress and angst surrounding the Black Lives Matter community", the company began the process of reviewing its controversial name about one year ago.

The name CBCo Brewing will start appearing on all new cans immediately.

