WA Businesses & Supermarkets Call For Patience As Goods Roll In

West Australian businesses are asking 'how much longer?' after the Trans-Australian line, which connects supply chains between WA, Adelaide, and the Northern Territory, was out of action for 24 days.

It follows more than 200mm of heavy rain pouring down in 24 hours, damaging about 400km of train tracks on the main freight line, connecting the eastern seaboard to WA, back on January 21 during a one-in-200-300-year flood event.

The severe storm damage meant that all trains carrying goods and commodities from Adelaide to Perth and Darwin were immediately paused.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to deliver much needs supplies with additional triple road trains and shipping vessels to help transport priority goods into WA.

Despite the added freight, supermarket and store shelves are looking bare.

In response, some of the major supermarket chains have introduce purchasing limits on essential items including flour, sugar, rice, paper towels and frozen chips.

But there is some hope with nine freight trains crossing the Nullabor overnight bringing much needed supplies.

More than 300 containers, carrying all groceries and goods, along with medical supplies and building materials are expected to off-load throughout Wednesday.

With supply and demand expected to take six to eight weeks until shelves are replenished, people are urged to remain patient and only buy what they need over the coming weeks.

