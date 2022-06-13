WA Chief Health Officer Warns Australians Need To Learn To Live With COVID

As authorities urge a fourth “winter booster dose” for vulnerable Australians, one of the nation’s top doctors warns Covid is something we will need to learn to live with.

Western Australia’s chief health officer Andrew Robertson told the West Australian that there is no indication that Covid will disappear completely.

“The severity of the disease will become less of an issue … I think (a yearly booster) is on the cards,” he told the West Australian.

With the unlikelihood of eliminating SARS-CoV2 from Australia and the global community in the immediate future, much uncertainty remains over how the virus causes disease, long term effects, as well as the breadth and duration of immunity.

And it seems that beyond second generation vaccines that target multiple variants, in the long term, mitigating the virus means learning to live with Covid.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 4 ,802

,802 Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 253 / 7

Northern Territory

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA

Queensland

New cases:2,513

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 358 / 5

New South Wales

New cases: 4,600

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,287 / 40

Victoria

New cases: 5,079

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 444 / 23

South Australia

New cases: 2,022

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 244 / 5

Tasmania

New cases: 489

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 49 / 3

New Zealand

New cases: 4,413

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 352 / 9

