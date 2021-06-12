WA Covid-Free For The First Time Since Start Of Pandemic

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Western Australia recorded no active Covid 19 cases on Friday.

No new infections were recorded, and a returned traveler, the only active case in the state, was confirmed to have recovered from the illness in hotel quarantine.

The infection of a couple who travelled to Queensland remained a mystery, with Victoria’s Chief Health Officer, Professor Brett Sutton, saying the state’s Health Department were investigating the unfortunate duo while also determining how a family of four in Reservoir contracted the disease.

“Genomic sequencing has come back for that family and it does suggest a Kappa variant, so it is consistent with the city of Whittlesea, Port Melbourne and aged care cases,” the Health Officer said.

Australians across the country were urged to keep testing for Covid 19 despite the low numbers.

The State Has 0 Active Cases

