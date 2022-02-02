WA Emergency Crews Declare Two Bushfire Warnings

A fire emergency warning has been issued for parts of WA, as firefighters continue to battle overnight bushfires in Perth and Southwest.

Firies spent the night controlling a blaze in Martin in the Perth Hills, as high winds ripped through trees.

The warning in Perth's south-east started in Canning Mills around 12:30pm Tuesday, residents have been warned of the threat.

Anyone in the Canning Mills Road and Mills Road East area, the Powerline Track, Suneca Road, and Versteeg Grove will need to act immediately and consider evacuation.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said the south Perth fire already ripped through 96 hectares of land.

The second fire near the Magaret River in the Donnybrook-Balingup shire is devastating wildlife.

Residents between Ravenscliffe Road and Upper Capel Road are in danger, and have been asked to take action.

Farming homes in Kirup have been warned they are in the bushfire line.

DFES response spokesperson Adrian Hammel said local firefighters did their best to restrict the blaze while winds slow down.

"[We've] got a bit of a lull at the moment, so we've got a small window now [to] down the fire so when the winds pick up again we've taken this thing out," Hammel told ABC Perth.

"It's hit some low fuel load area. We're getting crews to really work and focus on putting that head fire out as best we can with aviation still up in the air."

