WA Footy Fans! Optus Will Come Alive This Thursday Night!

It's a historic day in the weirdest AFL season of all time, with tickets to Geelong v Collingwood at our Optus Stadium on-sale today.

Capacity for the game is capped at approximately 30,000 in the first ever game in this state featuring two non-WA teams competing for premiership points in what will be the highest attended sports fixture in Australia since February.

Optus Stadium CEO Mike McKenna reckons this is a unique opportunity for WA footy fans to get out and see two Victorian rivals battle it out.

“We know that West Australians love to travel to Melbourne for a footy weekend to see games of AFL,” he said.



“With the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic hitting Victoria hard, this is an opportunity for West Australians to come out to Optus Stadium after work on Thursday and watch a game involving two famous Victorian teams.



“Tickets have been specially priced with a family of four able to see all of the action for just $60 and junior tickets available from just $15.”

Tickets on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com.au

Yesterday, the great Dennis Cometti brought up a couple of potential issues with the travelling Victorian teams. Hopefully it can get sorted.

