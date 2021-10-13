WA Government Considering Mandatory Vaccinations For School Staff

The state government is in talks to roll out mandatory vaccinations for staff in Western Australian schools.

This comes after successful vaccination in schools in NSW and Victoria where the Delta variant had been running rampant.

Education Minister Sue Ellery said there had been numerous outbreaks in the NSW and Victoria which were being further spread in schools.

“Mandating it in schools is under consideration, obviously we will act on the health advice, but you’ve got to look at what’s happening in other jurisdictions.”

The mandate would see all teachers and school staff receive the vaccination, and the Department of Education is currently made up of over 41,000 employees.

The WA Government has also made the vaccine mandatory for FIFIO workers, truck drivers and port workers and discussions are being had around a mandate for Members of Parliament.

