WA Government Set To Elect Two New Cabinet Ministers

Mark McGowan's cabinet is set to receive fresh faces today, following the departures of ministers Dave Kelly and Alannah Mactiernan.

The Labor party will meet on Tuesday to elect replacements, after Kelly was booted from cabinet at the request of the premier.

Retiring Regional Development Minster, Alannah Mactiernan will also open the door for two up-and-comers.

A plan to make way for greater female presence in the political party is high on the agenda.

Mr Kelly was the minister for Water, Forestry, and Youth, he said the Premier asked him to resign to help get more women into cabinet.

"I look forward to WA Labor reaching 50 per cent female representation in cabinet," he said in a statement.

“While I will be personally disappointed to no longer be a cabinet minister, I have no complaints about the opportunity I have been given."

Kelly added that he had always done what the Premier asked, since the election of the McGowan Government.

"And it's in that vein that I've agreed I will stand down from cabinet," he said.

As he embarks on a mini cabinet reshuffle, McGowan expressed praise for the departing Kelly.

"Dave has been an important part of the WA Labor team, both in opposition and government, and his contribution to the cabinet should not be underestimated," he said.

"Dave's deep commitment to equality and fairness has guided his entire career, in the labour movement and in parliament."

Stay up to date with the latest headlines from around the country with LiSTNR's National Briefing: