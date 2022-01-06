WA Health Developing Home Monitoring System For COVID Patients

Western Australian Department of Health are developing a home-monitoring tool for covid-positive patients, attempting to curb the pressure on the hospital system.

WA plan to assist those with a milder infection, monitoring and treating residents in the comfort of their home with computer aid.

Another intention is to reduce the need for hospital visits as a way of ensuring beds are available to those in need.

Last year in South Australia, the government introduced 'health kits' for all locals, helping people keep track of their oxygen levels and body temp from home.

Patients have their pulse monitored by SA Health virtually, after recording their daily data via the health kit.

WA Health released a statement on Wednesday reassuring the overall health system is well-prepared for any sudden surge as WA's border opening on February 5 looms.

"While we head into 2022 knowing our health system will be treating more patients for COVID-19, we can have confidence that we're prepared and our planning aligns with WA's Safe Transition Plan," the statement said.

Meanwhile, state premier Mark McGowan provided a stern warning to anyone abusing hospitality staff who request proof of vaccination.

"If you’re asked to show your proof of vaccination, don’t be a dropkick," he wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

"There is never an excuse to be rude to staff – not now, not ever.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.