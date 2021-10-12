WA Hits Major Vaccination Milestone

70 percent first dose

Western Australia hit an important milestone in the state’s vaccination rollout on Tuesday.

WA Vaccine Commander Chris Dawson confirmed that 70 percent of Western Australian’s had received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

Adding to this, he said that 80 percent of the State’s population had already had their first jab or had booked it, and 52 percent of the eligible population were now fully vaccinated.

This comes after the state recorded one new Covid case overnight from a flight crew member.

Premier Mark McGowan has said there is no reason to be alarmed, as the person is fully vaccinated and are currently in hotel quarantine

There are currently 13 active cases in the state.

