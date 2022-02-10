WA Hits Record Number Of Cases With 37 New Infections Recorded

WA has hit a record number of Covid cases with 37 new infections recorded over the latest reporting period.

Of the latest cases, at least 29 have been linked back to known close contacts with the other eight cases still yet to be linked.

While numbers have increased to a record high, only one person has been hospitalised with the virus.

Another 102 cases have come from interstate bringing the total number of new infections to 139.

Of the latest cases, seven were discovered through rapid antigen testing.

Mark McGowan attempted to ease the concerns of Western Australians today saying this rise in case numbers is no surprise.

"This is no cause for panic," he said.

"It's what we have been predicting as we adjusted our border controls, and it reinforces why we delayed the full reopening of our hard border."

After two cases were discovered in the Juniper’s Cygnet Residential Aged Care facility yesterday, Mr McGowan said more are expected over the coming weeks.

This is a huge concern to health officials with vaccination rates in aged-care facilities some of the lowest in the state.

