WA Infections Drop Ahead Of Changes To Close Contact Rules

Western Australia reported 26 new community infections on Monday, down five from the previous day.

Of those, 24 have been linked to known cases, while two mystery cases remain under investigation.

A further 10 confirmed cases have been reported as 'other'.

Meantime, Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson told ABC Perth that changes to school rules were imminent in a bid to better manage the virus.

“I think it’s important to keep in perspective with schools that there’s eight out of around 1100 schools across the state [with Covid cases], so for the vast majority of schools across Western Australia, it has been a relatively normal start to the school year,” she said.

It follows the return of face-to-face learning in the week prior, which resulted in at least eight West Australian schools being impacted by the virus.

Over the weekend, Corpus Christi College in Perth’s south announced a move to remote learning for two weeks after several cases were detected among the school community.

The move was not enforced, nor entirely supported by the McGowan government.

“I support the advice from the Chief Health Officer, which is to close down particular classes where required and not to close schools if we can avoid it,” Ms Sanderson said.

“So that was a decision that was made at a school level, by that school leadership and not a directive from the government. We want children to be at school, that is our absolute priority.” - Minister Sanderson

Meanwhile, pressure continues to mount of the state government to reduce the 14-day isolation rule for close contacts to 7-days falling into line with other states and territories.

Last week, Premier Mark McGowan said the transition to a seven-day isolation period “won’t be far away”.

“As we get more spread of the virus, obviously we will need to move to the new rules,” he said.

Australian Medical Association WA president Mark Duncan-Smith confirmed that most close contacts, if infected with the virus, tested positive within the first seven days from exposure.

“There has not been a single case in WA where a patient has been isolated following being a close contact and they’ve converted from negative to positive in a second week of isolation,” he said.

