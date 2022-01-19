WA Kids Covid Vaxx Blitz Kicks Off Ahead Of School Year

As WA's kids prepare to return to school, an additional 4700 Covid vaccination appointments have been made available from Wednesday.

Furthermore, the state government are rolling out a vaccination blitz for children aged five to 11 at state-run clinics from January 22-30.

“Since Monday last week, when children aged five to 11 became eligible, thousands of parents have booked their children in for their first dose and demand for appointments continues to grow,” Premier Mark McGowan said.

“Getting your child vaccinated now is an important step to help keep them safe when schools return for the 2022 year.” - Premier McGowan

Meantime, Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson has urged "parents with children aged five to 11 to get them vaccinated against COVID-19 to avoid serious illness from the Omicron variant."

“I encourage parents to book these additional spots at our State-run vaccination clinics. The vaccine is the safest and most effective way to protect your child,” she said.

Appointments for children can also be made at GPs, pharmacies, Aboriginal Medical Services and GP respiratory clinics.

Appointments for vaccination can be made via the on the VaccinateWA website.

