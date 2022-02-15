WA Languishes As Australia Prepares To Welcome International Travellers

As Australia prepares to roll out the carpet to international travellers from February 21, states and territories are grappling with pandemic fatigue in different ways and measures.

Australians have endured a lot over these past two years with the Covid virus, however the experience has undoubtedly been different depending where you reside, with the latest Omicron wave bearing down upon the eastern seaboard of Australia.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

But just as Tasmania finally conceded and opened its borders two months ago today, only to be met with equal amounts of apprehension and joy, so too will Western Australia with Premier Mark McGowan flagging an imminent announcement.

Originally due to come down on February 5, WA's hard border was instead kept firmly closed, and until recently, its reopening was imagined to be a long way off.

However, on Tuesday Mr McGowan said that an announcement was coming, but with Omicron in the community, not enough people had been triple vaccinated to proffer an official date.

"I can't give you an exact answer [when], but clearly with our vaccination rates growing very significantly and the eastern states coming off the peak and children's vaccination rates growing, and as case numbers climb here, we'll reach an outcome at some time and we'll make that announcement during this month," he said.

Until then, Qantas will continue its "kangaroo route" to London via Darwin, who will instead prosper from and "properly leverage" the reopening of Australia's borders to tourists.

"It's a great opportunity to encourage thousands of visitors to stop off in Darwin to see what the NT has to offer," Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said.

Meanwhile, many Aussie's and international travellers will continue to wait with baited breath for the auspicious date, hopeful that the WA Premier will "not turn back" from the deadline, like his counterpart in Tasmania.

In the meantime, Covid cases across Australia look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 62 (48 local)

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 0/0

Northern Territory

New cases: 1,086

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 156 / 22

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 455

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 49 / 4

Queensland

New cases: 5,286

Covid-related deaths: 10

Hospital and ICU admissions: 491 / 35

New South Wales

New cases: 8,205

Covid-related deaths: 16

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,583 / 96

Victoria

New cases: 8,162

Covid-related deaths: 20

Hospital and ICU admissions: 441 / 67

South Australia

New cases: 1,138

Covid-related deaths: 4

Hospital and ICU admissions: 219 / 18

Tasmania

New cases: 513

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 10 / 1

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.