WA Masseur Charged Over Alleged Indecent Acts On Female Massage Clients

A masseur has been charged after allegedly committing indecent acts on female massage clients in Geraldton, WA.

Police say the 37-year-old man allegedly committed the crimes between 2014 and 2021 and a Geraldton massage business.

According to a police statement issued on Tuesday, the man committed several crimes on women during massage sessions.

“The man indecently assaulted and/or conducted indecent acts in front of several female clients during their massage session,” they said.

Police have charged the man with three counts of committing an indecent act with intent to insult or offend any person and one count of indecent assault.

The alleged perpetrator is currently out on bail awaiting court on August 19th at the Geraldton Magistrates Court.

Police are continuing to investigate the assaults and are urging anyone with any information to come forward to police or to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

