WA Mining Conference & Exhibition To Open Its Doors To WA

The WA Mining Conference and Exhibition is set to welcome the great and good of the Mining Industry this 12-13 October at PCEC.

The exhibition will feature over 115 innovative suppliers, with technically focused sessions that include some paid-for conference events as well as free-to-attend seminar sessions across the 2 days.

The key themes will include critical minerals, industry outlook and digital & autonomous systems, plus managing digital risk, with strategic insight and advice from 40 industry-leading experts, including Andrew Bailey CEO MinEx CRC, Dr Ross Lambie Chief Economist, Minerals Council of Australia, Michelle Gibson, Head of Learning and Development BHP, Michelle Ash, Technology Executive Lead, Oz Minerals and many more.

A total of 115 innovative suppliers will be present, including Epiroc, Schlam, Emesent, CR Mining, Smart Tech, Sage Group, IBM and many more.

