WA Mining Sector Could Soon Face Compulsory Jabs
Mandate looms for FIFO workers
Mine workers in Western Australia may soon be faced with mandatory vaccination against COVID, in order to keep their jobs.
The state government briefed the industry unions on the reported mandate, with expectation any workers who operate as fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) will require compulsory jab.
It would move miners into the same category as police, health and aged care workers for those required to roll up as part of their employment.
Health Minister Roger Cook said on Tuesday that "consequences"will come for those who decide against vaccination.
WA are currently stalled in the vaccination race, trailing all other states for people aged 16+ with 48.5% of those Australians fully vaccinated, and 66.6% having received their first dose.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke on the western state falling behind, citing their current opening and freedom for less pressure on vaccinations.
“Where the vaccination rates are highest, like in New South Wales, they’re in lockdown and people obviously want to get out of lockdown and so there is a big incentive to go and get vaccinated,” Mr Morrison said.
