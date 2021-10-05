WA Mining Sector Could Soon Face Compulsory Jabs

Mine workers in Western Australia may soon be faced with mandatory vaccination against COVID, in order to keep their jobs.

The state government briefed the industry unions on the reported mandate, with expectation any workers who operate as fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) will require compulsory jab.

It would move miners into the same category as police, health and aged care workers for those required to roll up as part of their employment.

Health Minister Roger Cook said on Tuesday that "consequences"will come for those who decide against vaccination.