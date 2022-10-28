WA Multi-Million-Dollar Division One Winner Still Yet To Claim Prize

Lotterywest are still searching for the Powerball jackpot division one winner who was one of three to win a share of $160 million on Thursday night.

The mystery winner is set to take home a whopping $53 million but is yet to come forward with the winning ticket.

According to Lotterywest, the winner is not officially registered on the Player’s Registration Service but is confirmed to have purchased their ticket in WA.

The two other winners have been confirmed to have purchased their tickets in both NSW and Victoria.

So far, only the lucky winner from Victoria has come forward with their winning ticket.

While only three people took out the multi-million-dollar division one cash prize, 24 other Western Australia players have won over $77,000.

The WA division two winners purchased their winning tickets from Northam Central Newsagency, Michael’s Health Care Chemist, Eaton Fair Lottery Kiosk as well on online.

This week’s winning Powerball numbers were10, 4, 12, 18, 2, 34 and 7 while the winning Powerball number was 7.

