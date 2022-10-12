WA Overhauls Sex, Relationship And Consent Education

Consent curriculum in Western Australian schools will soon be mandated.

All students from pre-primary through to Year 10 will be taught about consent and healthy relationships from 2024.

Education Minister Sue Ellery released a draft version of the updated curriculum on Tuesday for consultation with school teachers.

“While consent education is currently taught ad hoc in WA schools, including it in the WA curriculum will ensure it is taught to all students while they are in school,” she said.

The overhaul follows an agreement from the country's education ministers to mandate consent education in the national curriculum.

The move was initiated after thousands of Australian students responded to an Instagram poll asking for stories from young Australian women who had been sexually assaulted.

The outpouring of responses on activist Chanel Contos's post, led to an online petition asking for sexual consent education in Australian schools.

Ms Ellery said the changes were “developmentally appropriate”.

“In pre-primary, it will be around helping students understand personal space, and how to say no,” she said.

“In primary school, it’ll be around rehearsing strategies of how to say no, understanding what personal boundaries are.

“And in secondary school, it will be around rehearsing and role plays around how to say no, how to make informed choices, how to hear no — not just how to say it — how to hear it and understand it,” the senator said.

Sexual assault support services:

1800RESPECT national helpline: 1800 737 732

Sexual Assault Counselling Australia: 1800 211 028

MARS Australia (for men affected by rape and sexual abuse): 3857 1222

