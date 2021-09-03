WA Police Cracking Down On COVID Compliance For Transport & Freight Drivers

WA Police are cracking down on COVID-19 compliance, especially for transport and freight drivers.

Drivers must wear masks when stopping at roadhouses and fuel stations and undergo regular testing.

The need for the crackdown comes as two COVID-positive truckies from NSW entered the state last week.

Senior Sergeant Adrian Roberts says most regions are doing the right thing.

"Over the past couple of days, we ran an operation that saw us stopping approximately 50 truck drivers and pleased to say that the overwhelming majority of those drivers were compliant with their directions," he said.

WA Premier Mark McGowan recently hinted that mandatory vaccinations could happen for the industry.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr