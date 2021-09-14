WA Police Seize Heroin, Meth, and $7 Million In Cash During Drug Raid

52 charges laid

Article heading image for WA Police Seize Heroin, Meth, and $7 Million In Cash During Drug Raid

WA Police have arrested nearly 20 people and seized millions of dollars of drugs during a targeted drug raid.

Officers seized over $7 million in cash, 28kg of heroin, 3 kilos of meth, and 6 firearms were seized.

19 people were arrested during the raids, and 54 charges were laid.

WA Police say the successful raid came from international tip-offs and working alongside the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Detectives posed as drug importers and arrested dealers when they showed up for the non-existent drugs.

The WA Police have seized over $50 million worth of illicit substances in the past year.

Perth News
Drug Raids
DEA
WA Police
