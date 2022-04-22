WA Premier Mark McGowan's Child Admitted To Hospital With COVID

One of Mark McGowan's children has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, reports say.

The WA Premier returned a positive PCR reading on Friday, before his office revealed one of his three kids is being treated for virus symptoms and in a "serious condition".

"The child is fully vaccinated, however, was in serious condition as a result of the infection," the statement read.

"The child remains in hospital and is receiving ongoing treatment.

"The McGowan family asks for privacy regarding this situation at this difficult time."

McGowan is the father to three children - two boys and a girl.

The WA Premier confirmed that he was entering isolation protocols until at least next Thursday.

"It is not surprising considering one of my family members is positive," he said.

"In accordance with protocols, this will extend my quarantine period until I am hopefully cleared to leave home next Thursday afternoon, at the earliest."

It comes after news of opposition leader Anthony Albanese testing COVID-positive, in the midst of Labor's election campaign.

