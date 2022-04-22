WA Premier Mark McGowan Tests Positive For COVID

Western Australian Mark McGowan announced on Friday morning that he has tested positive for COVID.

Already in isolation since Thursday, as a close contact of a family member, the Premier in a statement said a PCR test had confirmed he has contracted the virus.

"It is not surprising considering one of my family members is positive," he said.

"In accordance with protocols, this will extend my quarantine period until I am hopefully cleared to leave home next Thursday afternoon, at the earliest"

In a social media post on Friday morning the Premier acknowledged "the committed staff who are running our testing clinics across Western Australia”

“Their ongoing efforts have enabled us to not only detect and monitor the spread of COVID-19 in the community, but also allowed us to keep on top of the evolving challenge we are navigating throughout our state.”

The Premier also paid tribute to the "vital contribution" of the state’s health workers.

“The WA community has been fantastic throughout this global pandemic, and WA’s success to date is a credit to each and every [person] who continues to follow the health guidelines and keep our community safe, and our economy strong,” McGowan said.

The premier’s diagnosis comes only one day after the federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese announced he had contracted COVID, propelling him, like McGowan, into working from home while in isolation.

Scheduled to arrive in Perth on Friday, Albanese has had to cancel his trip.

The WA premier commented on the Opposition leaders Facebook page announcing his test result, a “quick recovery” and that he would see him in the West soon.

Mr McGowan will remain isolated until next Thursday.

