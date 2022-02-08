WA Records 13 Locally Acquired Cases As Health Officials Push To Suspend Elective Surgery

WA has recorded 13 new locally acquired cases of Covid as health officials push to restrict elective surgeries.

There have been 52 travel related infections recorded including 41 interstate travellers and 11 overseas arrivals.

The push to put elective surgeries on hold will see no new bookings accepted for category two and three procedures from February 28.

In an interview with ABC radio Perth, WA Health director-general David Russell-Weisz said the ban on elective surgeries would only last a maximum of eight weeks.

"If you can see over the last few months what's happened over east, there's been cancellation of elective surgery more reactively," he said.

"We have tried to do this proactively.

"We're planning this for the shortest period of time while we get the greatest number of cases."

The ban on elective surgeries does not include surgeries and procedures which have already been booked in.

Dr Weisz said the state’s Covid case numbers would indicate when elective surgeries are likely to recommence.

"This is actually doing it in a planned way, and I can assure you, if we don't get the cases that we think are coming through with COVID, then we will add more elective surgery cases in that week."

