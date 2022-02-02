WA Records 17 Locally Acquired Cases As School Closes Following Omicron Case

Western Australia has recorded 17 new locally acquired cases and 29 cases in total over the latest reporting period.

Two of the cases are mystery cases and one of the cases is a confirmed Omicron case which has been linked back to Winterfold Primary School in Beaconsfield.

The primary school case has been identified as a year three and four schoolteacher who attended the school on the first day of term before returning a positive Covid test the following day.

Despite Education Minister Sue Ellery previously stating schools would be the “last to close” in the case of an Omicron outbreak, Winterfold Primary School was closed down on Wednesday.

According to Ms Ellery, the teacher in question attended a development day on Friday and taught a class on Monday which has resulted in 55 staff and 27 students being forced into isolation for 14 days.

To justify the school’s decision to close on the Wednesday, Ms Ellery said that multiple teachers were in attendance of the professional development day at the same time as the infectious teacher.

“What was different here to a normal day of school was that all of the teaching staff gathered in one space to do that professional development program,” Ms Ellery said.

“For practical purposes, Winterfold Primary School has closed for one day to allow the cleaning to be done and for replacement staff to be stood up.”

All students who have been sent into quarantine will be provided with the necessary information to complete online learning while the rest of the school will return to class on Thursday.

