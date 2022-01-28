WA Records Nine New Covid Cases As State Changes Casual Contact Rules

WA has recorded nine new Covid cases as the state government announces new rules for casual contacts.

Premier Mark McGowan today announced that casual contacts will no longer be required to submit to testing.

According to Premier McGowan, if a person visits an exposure site while a Covid positive person is also in attendance, they will no longer have to get tested and self-isolate.

"That being said, it is important to keep checking in at venues in the future," he said.

"Because if you have been to an exposure site, it is important to monitor for symptoms and in the event you develop them, go and get tested."

All of the latest cases have been linked back to previously known cases.

Three of the latest cases have been linked back to a nightclub cluster including two cases which have been linked back to The Library club and another case which has been linked back to the Hip-E club.

The other cases include two people from the Wheatbelt, one person from Cunderdin and one person from Goomalling.

Another has been identified as a close contact of the Coolbellup cluster.

Premier McGowan said that a majority of the latest cases are believed to have been infectious while out in the community.

