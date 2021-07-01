WA Records Zero Cases of Covid As Tourist Operators Call For Financial Aid

Another day without a new case of Covid 19 in WA has compelled the Premier to feel "amazingly encouraged".

But Mark McGowan warns that the next 24 hours are crucial.

"I would like to appeal to every West Australian...we need you to get tested if you are experiencing symptoms or been to an exposure site” - Mark McGowan

No new Covid cases on day three of the Perth and Peel lockdown

The promising prospects for the state come as WA tourism operators and businesses call for financial assistance.

The Premier said on Wednesday any financial support from the government hangs on whether lockdown continues beyond Friday.

WA Tourism Council wants the state government to deliver support packages and waive fees for recreational, park and vehicle permits, booking authorisations and insurance.

