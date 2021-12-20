WA Reinstates Hard Border Rules After Covid Surges

Western Australia has tightened its travel rules overnight following a surge in Covid cases in Queensland, Tasmania and New South Wales.

The state has moved Queensland to “medium risk”, meaning travellers must have an exemption to enter the state and then spend two weeks in quarantine. Tasmanians are also required to isolate for two weeks. All arrivals coming into WA must be fully vaccinated. 

Meanwhile, NSW has been completely shut out, deemed an “extreme risk” after a dramatic rise in cases over the last few days. Only those in “extraordinary circumstances” will be granted entry. 

All eyes are on New South Wales after 10,000 people in the state contracted Covid in a four day period. Despite concerns, Premier Dominic Perrottet says he does not plan to reinstate restrictions and instead, is calling on the population to exercise their “personal responsibility”. 

"The government can't do everything. It's over to the people of our state."

- NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet

Western Australia’s hard border is tipped to lift on February 5, 2022, when the state is expected to reach a 90 per cent vaccination rate. 

Triple M Newsroom

20 December 2021

