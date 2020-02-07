WA's Fave Pizza Topping Revealed Ahead Of World Pizza Day

This Sunday is World Pizza Day (yes, it's a thing) and the stats are out on which pizzas reign as WA's faves.

Food delivery service Menulog have released the data and across the country, Margherita has come out on top as the most popular type of pizza across the nation (13.4%), followed closely by Meatlovers (13.3%) and Hawaiian (12%).

However, here in WA, the data is skewed slightly. Here in WA, Meatlovers is the most popular pizza.

Another little stat that caught our fancy is the following:

Top most popular additional pizza toppings:

Pineapple Anchovies Mushroom

Top most removed pizza toppings:

Olives Pineapple Onion

Pineapple hey? Can't win, can't lose.

