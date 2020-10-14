WA's Newest Seafood Platter Is An Absolute BEAST! Bring Your Appetite

Sandgroper City has you covered

Article heading image for WA's Newest Seafood Platter Is An Absolute BEAST! Bring Your Appetite

It's official #Perth. We have a new title holder for WA's biggest seafood platter.

LISTEN:

As you'll hear above, @dantheinternut is stoked about The Mighty Ship, the new $400 seafood platter on offer at Kailis Fishmarket Café, Fremantle.

Look at this beast.


Also in today's episode.

  • How good is the city for a "date day"
  • Are we on the brink of phase 5, and what does that mean for Perth and WA?
  • A million dollar reward to catch Gerard Ross's killer - hopefully we get some closure
  • What's on this weekend? A 50s/60s beauty at the Regal, the Taste Of Chittering and Telethon is ramping up.

If you missed an episode, they're all here.

@dantheinternut

17 hours ago

Article by:

@dantheinternut

Sandgroper City
Kailis
Seafood Platter
Telethon
Listen Live!
Sandgroper City
Kailis
Seafood Platter
Telethon
Sandgroper City
Kailis
Seafood Platter
Telethon
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs