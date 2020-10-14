WA's Newest Seafood Platter Is An Absolute BEAST! Bring Your Appetite
It's official #Perth. We have a new title holder for WA's biggest seafood platter.
As you'll hear above, @dantheinternut is stoked about The Mighty Ship, the new $400 seafood platter on offer at Kailis Fishmarket Café, Fremantle.
Look at this beast.
- How good is the city for a "date day"
- Are we on the brink of phase 5, and what does that mean for Perth and WA?
- A million dollar reward to catch Gerard Ross's killer - hopefully we get some closure
- What's on this weekend? A 50s/60s beauty at the Regal, the Taste Of Chittering and Telethon is ramping up.
