WA's Rescue Helicopter Partnership Is Set To Continue!

WA's Life-saving rescue helicopter service has been, well... rescued.

Western Australia's rescue helicopters are continuing their partnership with RAC who have been appointed as the exclusive naming rights sponsor.

The rescue copters which are based in Perth and Bunbury, tackle a massive 700 life saving rescues a year thanks to their dedicated and talented team of workers.

Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm is excited to continue the long-term relationship between RAC and the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

"This sponsorship agreement marks the continuation of one of our most enduring community safety partnerships, helping achieve a safer State for all Western Australians." - Darren Klemm

Since 2003, the rescue helicopters have moved over 4,500 patients, flown around 1.4 million kilometres and have definitely done the distance with the equivalent of 35 trips around the world!

Needless to say, we are very happy that community safety is still the number one priority for WA's rescue fleet!