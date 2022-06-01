WA & SA Residents Eligible For Free Flu Shots From Today

Free flu shots are now available for Western Australia and South Australia residents over the month of June.

From today, all WA residents are eligible for a free influenza jab at state-run clinics and a select number of pharmacies and GPs.

The free flu shots come as other states grapple with the rapid spread of influenza with Queensland health experts calling for dual Covid and flu clinics to take the pressure off the already strained healthcare system.

According to SA Premier Peter Malinauskas, South Australia are at risk of experiencing the same strain on healthcare.

The dual challenge of broad community spread of COVID-19 and influenza at the same time during winter threatens to put further pressure on a hospital system already facing significant demand," he said.

"We must do everything we can to ensure as many South Australians as possible are immunised against both COVID and influenza to ease pressure on our hospitals."

WA Premier Mark McGowan told WA residents to expect more flu cases as international and domestic travel recommences.

"After two years of very low flu cases, I would urge all Western Australians to roll up to protect themselves now before the worst of winter," he said.

WA have so far recorded 194 flu cases this year with only 20 percent of Western Australia vaccinated against influenza.

South Australia have recorded 1,195 cases this year, a huge jump from only 12 cases this time last year.

