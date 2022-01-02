WA Shuts Border To ‘High Risk’ Tasmania And ACT

Western Australia has tightened its border restrictions overnight upgrading Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory from 'medium' to 'high' risk jurisdictions.

“Travel into WA from Tasmania or the ACT is not permitted, unless you are an approved traveller and receive approval to enter via G2G Pass,” a statement from the WA government said.

The reclassification to 'high' risk from 12.01am Monday, means only senior government officials, active military personnel, Commonwealth parliamentarians, people carrying out functions under a law of the Commonwealth, or specialist functions, or a person given approval by State Emergency Coordinator, or an authorised officer will be permitted to cross into WA.

“The final category includes reasons such as those Western Australians that may have travelled to the ACT or Tasmania recently, prior to the current outbreak, have roots in WA and have a legitimate right to return, subject to the relevant quarantine conditions and required evidence,” the statement said.

In addition, travellers are required to be double vaccinated, provide a PCR test within 24-hours of arrival, isolate for 14 days and then produce another Covid test on day 12.

It comes as Perth recorded one new locally acquired case on Sunday, discovered in hotel quarantine security guard.

Officials have confirmed an investigation is underway to find out what variant the fully vaccinated guard has, along with how he contracted the virus.

“The guard returned a positive test result on a daily routine oral swab (undertaken as part of his employment),” a statement from WA Health said.

“He is being transferred to hotel quarantine. Three identified close contacts are also isolating and will be tested. They are all asymptomatic.”

It has not been revealed what hotel the guard was working at or when the guard was tested.

