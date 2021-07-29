WA Study On Large Fish Species Finds The Urgent Need For Marine Sanctuaries

Fresh research from the University of Western Australia has sparked calls for more protected fish sanctuaries around the Australian coastline.

UWA studied 82 species of fish across 10 thousand kilometres of coastline, concluding that larger fish were way more abundant in no-take areas and places far away from humans.

The research has ignited calls for the Australian Marine Conservation Society to create more sanctuary zones across the coastline.

AMCS representative Cat Dorey says the research supports what they’ve been calling for

“If you want to see big fish you need to get a long way away from where people are or visit a fully protected marine sanctuary,” she said.

“The benefits aren’t just for the marine life. Bigger fish is good for the whole ecosystem, but it’s also good for fishermen, it's good for tourists, it's good for people like me who dive or snorkel they can see the amazing marine life and we need to protect these areas for generations to come,” Dorey added.

