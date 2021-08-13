WA Tighten Border Rules With NSW Demanding Proof Of Covid-19 Vaccination

In the wake of the current Delta outbreak along Australia's east coast, WA are enforcing the toughest border restrictions in Australia when it comes to travellers from New South Wales.

Effective from next Tuesday, visitors from NSW will be required to show proof of having at least one Covid-19 vaccine and return a negative test result from 72 hours prior to departure.

The affirmative rules were announced on Friday as NSW recorded their highest daily tally of 390 new local Covid-19 cases.

"These are tough measures, but they are necessary to protect the state," Premier Mark McGowan said.

"Our hard border arrangements must reflect [the situation in New South Wales] and reduce the risk to West Australians" - Premier McGowan

As well as travellers from NSW, the new laws will also apply to visitors from all other areas across the country deemed "high risk".

The new requirement include:

Show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test in the 72 hours prior to departure

Show proof of having at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Comply with the existing quarantine and testing measures

WA recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.