Wade Graham is QLD's Biggest Fear At No.6 For NSW, Says Wendell Sailor

As Nathan Cleary races against the clock to be fit for Origin III, NSW coach Brad Fittler has a tough decision to make as to who will partner James Maloney in the halves.

Cleary is looking like a 50/50 chance to be fit for the decider. Wendell Sailor claims Wade Graham would be QLD's biggest fear at no.6, if Cleary is ruled out.

Ryan Girdler calls the decision to put Graham at No.6 for the Blues as too risky.

This was part of a broad chat around the changes both sides need to make ahead of Origin III.