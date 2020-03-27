Wade Graham Opens Up On The ‘Brutal’ Conversations Taking Place Between The RLPA & NRL

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Article heading image for Wade Graham Opens Up On The ‘Brutal’ Conversations Taking Place Between The RLPA & NRL

Getty Images

Cronulla Sharks captain has provided some incredible insight into the conversations taking place between the RLPA & NRL.

Speaking on The Rush Hour with MG, Graham revealed the stumbling blocks around player pay cuts and what percentage that will be.

LISTEN HERE:

Graham also opened up on life as an athlete in isolation including the language he is learning; hear the full chat below.

10 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs