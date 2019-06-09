Wade Graham Opens Up On The “Silver Lining” After Spending Nine Months On The Sidelines

Wade Graham returned to the NRL after a nine month stint on the sideline in the Cronulla Sharks’ big win over Parramatta Eels.

Graham suffered an ACL injury during the Sharks’ semi-final loss late last year.

And even though he spent so long away from the game, Graham opened up on why the injury wasn't necessarily such a "bad thing" to happen at the current stage of his career.

Graham joined Triple M Sunday Footy and also opened up on a possible return to the Origin arena and Thursday night’s blockbuster against the Raiders plus much more; hear the full chat below.