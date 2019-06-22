Wade Graham Reveals What His Role With Be In Origin II

Wade Graham has revealed the role he will play for NSW during Origin II on Sunday night in Perth.

With Brad Fittler selecting three left-sided specialists edge-forwards in his NSW side for Game II, it led many to question where Tariq Sims and Graham fit into the side considering Boyd Cordner is expected to play almost the full 80-minutes.

Well, Graham joined Triple M Saturday footy and opened up on where he expects to play for the Blues.

This was part of Wade Graham's extended interview joining the show live from Blues camp on Origin eve where he also touched on what it's like being back in camp, the pest Jimmy Maloney plus much more; hear the full chat below.