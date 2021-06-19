Wade Graham Shares His Stories Of NRL Concussions

Cronulla Sharks captain Wade Graham joined the Dead Set Legends to speak of his battles with concussion in the wake of Roosters skipper, Boyd Cordner’s, NRL retirement.

“Given my history with concussion this year, I’m just going to have to take a little bit of time to make sure I recovery properly,” Graham said of his recent knocks.

“I’ll have some time off, put some work in, and make sure I don’t put myself in that vulnerable position.

“Speaking to Boyd, it’s a hard one... It’s an individual injury, and only the individual knows how they feel.”

