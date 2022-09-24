Wade Graham | Why Sharks 'Missed The Mark'

Wade Graham has given a brutally honest assessment of where it all went wrong for his Cronulla Sharks team at the end of the season.

The Sharks finished the regular season in second place and were the third-best defensive team in the competition, conceding an average of just over 15 points a game.

In the first two weeks of finals, where they went down to the Cowboys and Rabbitohs respectively, they leaked a total of 70 points.

“To have success in this competition, you need to be defensively sound,” Graham said to the Triple M Saturday Scrum.

“For the year we were a top-four defensive team, but unfortunately in the last two rounds of the season where it mattered most, we let ourselves down and missed the mark.”

“That’s the disappointing thing, there’s nobody to blame except for ourselves.”

“At least now we go back to pre-season and we know where we stand.”

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!